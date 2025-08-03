Previous
Peace Rose by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2959

Peace Rose

Another photo of my lovely Peace Rose. I like the way that the petal tips change from the creamy yellow to pale pink.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous…
August 4th, 2025  
