Cosmos by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2962

Cosmos

Related to the daisy...a must for every garden as so easy to grow
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Karen ace
A really pretty one! I like the muted tones in this capture.
August 8th, 2025  
