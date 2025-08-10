Previous
Saxon Cross by 365projectmaxine
Saxon Cross

Whilst we were in Bradbourne yesterday we went into the church yard and were surprised to find a Saxon Cross dating from 800AD. The building on the right is the Manor House dating from 1631. A tiny but incredibly interesting village.
Maxine Lathbury

