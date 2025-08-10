Sign up
Photo 2966
Saxon Cross
Whilst we were in Bradbourne yesterday we went into the church yard and were surprised to find a Saxon Cross dating from 800AD. The building on the right is the Manor House dating from 1631. A tiny but incredibly interesting village.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
saxon cross
