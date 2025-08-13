Sign up
Photo 2969
Lone Cow
Actually it was one of a small herd
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3
2
365
iPhone 12 Pro
12th August 2025 10:15am
cow
Beverley
ace
Beautiful scenery…
August 14th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
August 14th, 2025
