Spider Season? by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2970

Spider Season?

I am finding lots of spider webs in the garden right now. It seems a bit early? I always think of spider webs a feature of the Autumn
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley
Cute coloured spider
August 14th, 2025  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 14th, 2025  
