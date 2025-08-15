Previous
Next
Cheery Helenium by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2971

Cheery Helenium

I discovered that their common name is sneezeweed, because their dried leaves were once used in making snuff.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact