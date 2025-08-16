Sign up
Photo 2972
Cosmos
It wasn't until I looked at the photograph that I noticed the small bee flying in at the top right
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
bees
