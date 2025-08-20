Sign up
Photo 2976
Damsons
I didn't take a photo today, so here is one I took earlier in the week. Sadly the damsons weren't in my garden
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
365
iPhone 14 Pro
9th August 2025 1:32pm
Tags
damsons
