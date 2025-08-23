Sign up
Photo 2979
Farm Shop
This is where we sometimes buy our meat. I have always thought what a great looking building it is
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
shop
