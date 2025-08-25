Previous
Beautiful Peacock Butterfly by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2981

Beautiful Peacock Butterfly

I loved the way it had colour matched itself with the flowers:)
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Jo ace
Beautifully captured
August 25th, 2025  
