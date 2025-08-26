Sign up
Photo 2982
A Tree
Whilst standing underneath an oak tree taking this picture a sudden strong gust of wind blew a myriad of under-ripe acorns down on me. I have to say they came quite keen
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
tree
