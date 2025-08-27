Previous
Arbor Low Stone Circle by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2983

Arbor Low Stone Circle

A Neolithic henge monument about 10 miles from my home. It is a stone circle, earthworks and a ditch. As you can see it is set amid high moorland surrounded by beautiful unspoilt countryside.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
817% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact