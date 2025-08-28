Previous
Dahlia in the Sun by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2984

Dahlia in the Sun

Dahlias are so attractive to bees and brilliant for late summer and autumn colour in the garden
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
John Falconer ace
Love the bee. Great shot.
September 1st, 2025  
