The King's Rose by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2985

The King's Rose

I think that this has fitted into a mixed border very well
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
