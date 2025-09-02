Previous
Flamborough Head by 365projectmaxine
Flamborough Head

This is one of the most spectacular areas of chalk cliffs in Britain, standing 400 feet high. This is, as you can see a great place to see seals. Not only was the beach covered with them but there were loads swimming around too.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
September 3rd, 2025  
