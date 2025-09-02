Sign up
Previous
Photo 2988
Flamborough Head
This is one of the most spectacular areas of chalk cliffs in Britain, standing 400 feet high. This is, as you can see a great place to see seals. Not only was the beach covered with them but there were loads swimming around too.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
1
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd September 2025 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seals
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
September 3rd, 2025
