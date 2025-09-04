Sign up
Photo 2991
Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve
Home to a massive colony of sea birds. Today we mostly saw gannets perched on the cliff sides, and many more diving into the sea fishing. There were lots of babies, some still very fluffy.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
cliffs
