The Crescent by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2993

The Crescent

Filey became very popular in the Victorian and Edwardian eras with British and foreign royalty. Although Grand Dukes, Countesses and Viscounts no longer stroll along the Crescent's gardens, I found it easy to imagine such times.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
