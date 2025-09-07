Previous
Chinese Lanterns
Chinese Lanterns

I didn't take any photos today, so here is one from a couple of days ago. I spotted these growing in a church's hedge. I was rather taken with them, so I have purchased a packet of seeds to see if I can grow some next year.
7th September 2025

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
