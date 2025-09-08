Previous
Carsington Reservoir by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2995

Carsington Reservoir

A walk along the dam wall this morning. It is a place I know well, but never have I seen the water so low
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact