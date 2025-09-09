Previous
Michaelmas Daisy Time by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2996

Michaelmas Daisy Time

Michaelmas Daisy is the common name for all types of aster. They flower from late Summer to early Autumn, and were named after the Christian feast of Michaelmas on 29th September
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
