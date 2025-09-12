Sign up
Previous
Photo 2999
The Last Sweet Peas
Always a moment of sadness picking the last sweet peas. These are everlasting sweet peas, which come back each Summer
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
1
1
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th September 2025 5:34pm
Tags
sweet peas
Dorothy
ace
And what a unique vase to put these lovely flowers in!
September 12th, 2025
