The Last Sweet Peas by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2999

The Last Sweet Peas

Always a moment of sadness picking the last sweet peas. These are everlasting sweet peas, which come back each Summer
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Maxine Lathbury

Dorothy ace
And what a unique vase to put these lovely flowers in!
September 12th, 2025  
