Photo 3000
Bee on Dahlia
Love that the bee was very much the same colour as the centre of the dahlia
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3003
photos
30
followers
35
following
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro
13th September 2025 3:54pm
bee
dahlia
