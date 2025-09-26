Previous
Next
Cheers! by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3013

Cheers!

My lovely little sister passed away today following a long illness. This is from a happier time before she became ill, and as I want to remember her, sitting in my garden drinking Champagne
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact