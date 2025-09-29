Previous
The Great Hall by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3016

The Great Hall

We visited Haddon Hall today, which featured an exhibition of magic in Elizabethan times.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Maxine Lathbury

Beverley ace
Such a magnificent capture… wonderful history
October 4th, 2025  
