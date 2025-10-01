Previous
On the Churnet Valley Railway
On the Churnet Valley Railway

We went on a heritage steam train ride through the Staffordshire Moorlands this morning, complete with a fabulous hot breakfast. It all felt a bit Agatha Christie
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Maxine Lathbury

