Photo 3020
Familiars and Magical Animals
It was believed that animals would assist and protect witches. In Elizabethan England they would almost certainly have been seen as an accomplish to malevolent witches, and of course many met an untimely end along with their human companion
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3020
photos
31
followers
36
following
827% complete
