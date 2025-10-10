Previous
Gazanias by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3026

Gazanias

I always think of these as high summer flowers, but as you can see they are still fabulous in the autumn sun
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Very lovely
October 14th, 2025  
