Diwali
Photo 3031

Diwali

A lantern and string of marigolds hanging in a tree for Diwali. The Hindu festival of lights celebrates the victory of light over darkness, or good over evil
15th October 2025

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
