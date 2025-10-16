Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3032
Kedleston Hall, Derbyshire
Built in the 1760s as the seat of the Curzon family. It is now owned by the National Trust
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3033
photos
31
followers
36
following
830% complete
View this month »
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th October 2025 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kedleston
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close