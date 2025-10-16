Previous
Kedleston Hall, Derbyshire by 365projectmaxine
Kedleston Hall, Derbyshire

Built in the 1760s as the seat of the Curzon family. It is now owned by the National Trust
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
