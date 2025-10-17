Previous
Kedleston Hall Staircase by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3033

Kedleston Hall Staircase

The Hall was decorated in celebration of Diwali, due to its strong historical ties to India.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact