Helios by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3034

Helios

A 7 metre diameter sculpture by artist Luke Jerram. It gives us a detailed view of the sun, including sounds recorded by NASA. We were lucky enough to view this locally during its tour of the UK
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Dorothy ace
That looks like a very difficult job of hanging and transporting it!
October 20th, 2025  
