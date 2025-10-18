Sign up
Previous
Photo 3034
Helios
A 7 metre diameter sculpture by artist Luke Jerram. It gives us a detailed view of the sun, including sounds recorded by NASA. We were lucky enough to view this locally during its tour of the UK
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
1
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
sun
Dorothy
That looks like a very difficult job of hanging and transporting it!
October 20th, 2025
