Ilam by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3044

Ilam

Ilam is an incredibly picturesque village with a handful of 19th century Alpine style cottages, a church, and a Gothic style manor house
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
