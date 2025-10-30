Previous
Funeral Flowers by 365projectmaxine
Today was my sister's funeral. It was terribly sad and emotional for me, but also in a funny way a happy occasion in that I met so many of her friends...many of whom I haven't seen for years.
Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
