Photo 3046
Funeral Flowers
Today was my sister's funeral. It was terribly sad and emotional for me, but also in a funny way a happy occasion in that I met so many of her friends...many of whom I haven't seen for years.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
