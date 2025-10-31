Previous
Next
Rose by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3047

Rose

This is one of my newest roses. It hasn't really flowered much at all this summer, however what a beautiful bloom at last
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact