Photo 3050
Seals
Both Common and Grey Seals are seen off this part of the east coast of Yorkshire. It's likely that these are Grey Seals, as they are more common (all rather confusing).
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
seals
Dorothy
ace
Saw some last week in California, they were quite noisy! Fun to watch.
November 4th, 2025
