For Remembrance Sunday... by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3056

For Remembrance Sunday...

a picture I took last week. These knitted toppers are usually found on the top of post boxes but this one was on the top of a post
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
It’s wonderful that people take time to stitch and create these beautiful toppers … it’s time consuming and jolly hard work…totally committed. These are particularly beautiful.
November 12th, 2025  
