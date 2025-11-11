Previous
Next
Christmas Tree by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3058

Christmas Tree

I had reason to go into the shopping centre in Derby this morning, something I haven't done for years. It was fairly early in the morning, but surprisingly quiet
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact