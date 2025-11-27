Previous
View from the Parapet by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3074

View from the Parapet

We visited Haddon Hall on this glorious morning, and this was the view from the top of the wall
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
842% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact