Photo 3079
Blue Sky
Out for a wander around York this morning... And what a beautiful morning it was. The Minster has quite a lot of scaffolding on it at the minute but I managed to find a clear bit.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
york minster
