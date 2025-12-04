Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3081
Lady Peckett's Yard
A narrow medieval passageway, (or snickelways as they are called in York). It is named after Alice Peckett, the wife of John Peckett who was Lord Mayor of York in 1701. Local legend tells of an escaped circus lion who was caught in the alley.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3081
photos
30
followers
36
following
844% complete
View this month »
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th December 2025 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
passageway
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close