Lady Peckett's Yard by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3081

Lady Peckett's Yard

A narrow medieval passageway, (or snickelways as they are called in York). It is named after Alice Peckett, the wife of John Peckett who was Lord Mayor of York in 1701. Local legend tells of an escaped circus lion who was caught in the alley.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
