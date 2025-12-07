Previous
Filey Bay by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3084

Filey Bay

A walk along Filey Brigg this morning. The Brigg is a long narrow headland jutting out into the bay. It is apparently capped by glacial clays and is a haven for wildlife. This morning it was slippery walking, as rather muddy from last night's rain.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact