Sunrise by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3085

Sunrise

A lovely morning as seen from the bedroom window of the holiday cottage. I love the reflections
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Dorothy ace
Oh My! Lovely!
December 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful to wake up to…
December 10th, 2025  
