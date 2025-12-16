Previous
Hartington Cheese Shop by 365projectmaxine
Hartington Cheese Shop

The Hartington Creamery is the smallest and only artisan producer of Stilton cheese in the world, and the only producer of Stilton in Derbyshire. The shop is in the very pretty village of Hartington, opposite the village duck pond...all very quaint.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… gorgeous.
December 19th, 2025  
