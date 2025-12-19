Previous
Thor's Cave by 365projectmaxine
Thor's Cave

A large natural cavern set in a limestone crag. The large entrance can be reached by a steep, often slippery footpath. It is a number of years since I have been there, but I do remember how interesting it was, and the great view from the entrance.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
