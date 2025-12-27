Previous
Through the Poinsettia by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3104

Through the Poinsettia

This is a Christmas ornament as seen through the leaves of a poinsettia plant. It is the only photograph I took today, and I was really just messing around with my phone...quite pretty though
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
