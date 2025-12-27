Sign up
Photo 3104
Through the Poinsettia
This is a Christmas ornament as seen through the leaves of a poinsettia plant. It is the only photograph I took today, and I was really just messing around with my phone...quite pretty though
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3106
photos
30
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th December 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
