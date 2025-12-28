Previous
The Downstairs Loo by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3105

The Downstairs Loo

I didn't go out today, so here is the loo dressed for Christmas. The little reindeer is a favourite ornament, and my friend made the little fir tree.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2025  
