Christmas Rose by 365projectmaxine
Christmas Rose

...looking lovely in the morning sun
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
December 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
December 31st, 2025  
Heather ace
Just gorgeous with the sun and shadows on the white petals! Fav
January 1st, 2026  
