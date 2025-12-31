Previous
Sunset by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3108

Sunset

It has been beautiful today, and I have been out for lunch. On the way home I pulled into a lay-by just in time to catch the final rays of the day
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
851% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Stunningly glorious …
December 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 31st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely - happy new year
December 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
December 31st, 2025  
Heather ace
A beautiful sunset capture, Maxine! Fav
January 1st, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
A beautiful last 2025 sunset, Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful skies
January 1st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Happy New Year 🥳
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact