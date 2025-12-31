Sign up
Previous
Photo 3108
Sunset
It has been beautiful today, and I have been out for lunch. On the way home I pulled into a lay-by just in time to catch the final rays of the day
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
8
4
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
3108
photos
30
followers
36
following
851% complete
12
8
4
365
iPhone 14 Pro
31st December 2025 3:54pm
Tags
sunset
Beverley
ace
Stunningly glorious …
December 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 31st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely - happy new year
December 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
December 31st, 2025
Heather
ace
A beautiful sunset capture, Maxine! Fav
January 1st, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
A beautiful last 2025 sunset, Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful skies
January 1st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Happy New Year 🥳
January 2nd, 2026
