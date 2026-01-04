Previous
It's snowing! by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3112

It's snowing!

This afternoon in the garden
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot a lovely tree silhouette , the drowning sun and the flurry of snow . Wonderful - fav
January 4th, 2026  
