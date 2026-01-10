Previous
Sunny Day by 365projectmaxine
Photo 3118

Sunny Day

I sat out for my morning coffee, and a delight it was too to be able to enjoy the warmth of the sun. Bulbs are pushing up all over the garden now, and it won't be too long before snowdrops and crocuses appear
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

